All apartments in Callaway County
Find more places like 195 Rylee Circle - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Callaway County, MO
/
195 Rylee Circle - A
Last updated July 6 2020 at 9:01 PM

195 Rylee Circle - A

195 Rylee Cir · (573) 896-1079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

195 Rylee Cir, Callaway County, MO 65043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$885

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
**Available July 15th, 2020** (Pictures are not of the actual unit but is very similar) One level living in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home located in Holts Summit, Missouri. Open concept living room and eat-in-kitchen offer ample space for furniture and entertaining. The kitchen features a refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, and built-in-microwave. The utility room is right off the 1 car garage and offers washer/dryer hook-ups. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and access to the bathroom. The master bedroom also has access to the back patio for outdoor enjoyment. This home is part of the HollyBrook subdivision, all tenants will have access to the in-ground pool, basketball court, and playground equipment. Lawn care is provided. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of snow removal. Credit score of 620 or above is required and income needs to be three times the monthly rent. Pet possible and no deposit. Six month leasing is available!
3 unit multi-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Rylee Circle - A have any available units?
195 Rylee Circle - A has a unit available for $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 195 Rylee Circle - A have?
Some of 195 Rylee Circle - A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Rylee Circle - A currently offering any rent specials?
195 Rylee Circle - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Rylee Circle - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 195 Rylee Circle - A is pet friendly.
Does 195 Rylee Circle - A offer parking?
Yes, 195 Rylee Circle - A offers parking.
Does 195 Rylee Circle - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Rylee Circle - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Rylee Circle - A have a pool?
Yes, 195 Rylee Circle - A has a pool.
Does 195 Rylee Circle - A have accessible units?
No, 195 Rylee Circle - A does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Rylee Circle - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 195 Rylee Circle - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Rylee Circle - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Rylee Circle - A does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 195 Rylee Circle - A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, MOWaynesville, MOSt. Robert, MO
Jefferson City, MOWentzville, MO
St. James, MORolla, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Missouri-Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity