120 Rylee Circle - B

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage

**Available July 15th, 2020** (Pictures are not of the actual unit but very similar) One level living in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home located in Holts Summit, Missouri. Open concept living room and eat-in-kitchen offer ample space for furniture and entertaining. The kitchen features a refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, and built-in-microwave. The utility room is right off the 1 car garage and offers washer/dryer hook-ups. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and access to the bathroom. The master bedroom also has access to the back patio for outdoor enjoyment. This home is part of the Holly-brook subdivision, all tenants will have access to the in-ground pool, basketball court, and playground equipment. Lawn care is provided. Credit score of 620 or above is required and income needs to be three times the monthly rent. Pet possible, flexible lease terms, and no deposit.

2 unit multi-family home