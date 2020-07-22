Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:55 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Byrnes Mill, MO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Byrnes Mill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
5259 Sandy Brae Lane
5259 Sandy Lane, Byrnes Mill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Brand new single family home for the 55+ age group, with monthly mixers, access to clubhouse, social events and common areas. It has a 2 car garage and reinforced closet in the master bedroom for storms.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
5285 Sandy Brae Lane
5285 Sandy Lane, Byrnes Mill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Brand new single family home for the 55+ age group, with monthly mixers, access to clubhouse, social events and common areas. It has a 2 car garage and reinforced closet in the master bedroom for storms. $100.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
121 Osage Executive Circle
121 Osage Executive Circle, Byrnes Mill, MO
Studio
$1,500
Hwy 30 visibility/frontage. Approximately 1200 SF, with 2 large offices, 2 storage area, kitchenette could be another office. Large showroom space with built in desk space. Was a State Farm Insurance office for many years.
Results within 1 mile of Byrnes Mill

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
4640 Big 3 Acres
4640 Big Three Acres, Jefferson County, MO
Studio
$3,200
7700 sqft
Fabulous 12 acres of fenced property with outside storage. The property is know as Big 3 Auto Salvage and is just east of Buchheits of House Springs. A great opportunity for any business that needs truck, bus, RV or any type of outside storage.
Results within 5 miles of Byrnes Mill

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
194 Brandy Mill
194 Brandy Mill Circle, High Ridge, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1028 sqft
This very nice 2 bed 2 full bath 2nd floor condo is very conveniently located near shopping, schools and much more. This unit has some newer wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a nice balcony off of the living room and is over 1000 sq. ft.
Results within 10 miles of Byrnes Mill
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr, Manchester, MO
1 Bedroom
$840
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$837
896 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
22 Units Available
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,266
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$817
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
905 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$975
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1580 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
4 Units Available
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$965
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Aventura at Towne Centre
16318 Truman Road, Ellisville, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Created with you in mind, Aventura at Towne Centre is the newest luxury community in the heart of Ellisville, MO! Our stunning one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer comfortable designs and extraordinary features to enhance your daily
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$801
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Greenmar
1054 Green Mountain Ct, Fenton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$804
780 sqft
Greenmar Apartments in Fenton, MO are conveniently located near the Interstate. Units include dishwashers. A pool and picnic area are onsite for all your outdoor relaxation needs.

1 of 54

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
17315 Cougar Trails Drive
17315 Cougar Trails Drive, Wildwood, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2300 sqft
Don't miss this rare opportunity to rent a secluded estate in Wildwood! Enjoy the driveway winding through woods as you approach this private home with 4 possible bedrooms and 3 baths.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
642 S Old Hwy 141
642 S Old Highway 141, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
864 sqft
Looking for that "ONE OF A KIND" condo for that "ONE OF A KIND LIVING EXPERIENCE"? This stylishly sophisticated condo should fit like a glove! This open Floor Plan on the third level with just the right updates to make it perfect for today's

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
895 Forest Avenue
895 Forest Avenue, Valley Park, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1085 sqft
Quality abounds in this two bedroom, two bath condo. The Kitchen boasts 42'' sold maple cabinets, Granite counters, stainless steel appliances including smooth top self-cleaning range, built-in microwave, dishwasher AND refrigerator.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
700 Ridgeside
700 Ridgeside Drive, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
892 sqft
This updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in a quiet subdivision, in Parkway School district. The spacious living room has laminate flooring, ceiling fan and a sliding door leading out to the balcony with storage area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1715 Dover Trace Drive
1715 Dover Trace Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
988 sqft
Wonderfully updated home! Featuring three bedrooms w/ two baths. Completely renovated eat-in kitchen. Attractive back yard with lots of patio space. Conveniently highway access, as well as, proximity to local food, beverage and retail establishments.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Lane Woods
1586 Beacon Woods Court
1586 Beacon Woods Court, Manchester, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2086 sqft
Welcome to this newly rehabbed 3 bed 2 bath home that is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a walkable, friendly neighborhood. Backing to wooded common ground, the location is peaceful and private.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1039 Kiefer Ridge Drive
1039 Kiefer Ridge Drive, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
4122 sqft
This impressive 1.5 story has over 4000 sq ft. and is located in desirable Kiefer Trails subdivision. The two story entry opens onto the living room/den and dining room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
501 Prospector Ridge Drive
501 Prospector Ridge Drive, Wildwood, MO
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4651 sqft
Executive style home available starting July 15th for 2-3 year lease. 4600 sq ft of living space, 5+ bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas cook top.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Grover
16962 Manchester Road
16962 Manchester Road, Wildwood, MO
Studio
$6,125
7000 sqft
Large meeting areas with separate facilities zoned for professional/retail/entertainment uses. Landmark building. Owner will sub-divide if requested.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
274 Windy Acres Estates Drive
274 Windy Acres Estates Drive, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3136 sqft
THIS 2-STORY, 4 BEDRM AND 3.5 BATH HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, PARKS, AND RECREATION CENTER. THE OPEN ENTRY FOYER LEADS YOU TO THE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM IS COMPLETE WITH A FIREPLACE.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
7063 State Road Bb
7063 State Road Bb, Cedar Hill, MO
Studio
$1,500
1643 sqft
What is it that they say about location in Real Estate? They usually say location is everything. If your business depends on high traffic counts/visibility & easy Hwy access, look at this.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Byrnes Mill, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Byrnes Mill apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

