15 Apartments for rent in Byrnes Mill, MO with garages

Byrnes Mill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
5285 Sandy Brae Lane
5285 Sandy Lane, Byrnes Mill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Brand new single family home for the 55+ age group, with monthly mixers, access to clubhouse, social events and common areas. It has a 2 car garage and reinforced closet in the master bedroom for storms. $100.

1 Unit Available
5238 Sandy Brae Lane
5238 Sandy Lane, Byrnes Mill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Brand new single family home for the 55+ age group, with monthly mixers, access to clubhouse, social events and common areas. It has a 2 car garage and reinforced closet in the master bedroom for storms.
Results within 5 miles of Byrnes Mill

1 Unit Available
194 Brandy Mill
194 Brandy Mill Circle, High Ridge, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1028 sqft
This very nice 2 bed 2 full bath 2nd floor condo is very conveniently located near shopping, schools and much more. This unit has some newer wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a nice balcony off of the living room and is over 1000 sq. ft.
Results within 10 miles of Byrnes Mill
25 Units Available
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
3 Units Available
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$965
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.
10 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.

1 Unit Available
Country Lane Woods
1586 Beacon Woods Court
1586 Beacon Woods Court, Manchester, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2086 sqft
Welcome to this newly rehabbed 3 bed 2 bath home that is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a walkable, friendly neighborhood. Backing to wooded common ground, the location is peaceful and private.

1 Unit Available
501 Prospector Ridge Drive
501 Prospector Ridge Drive, Wildwood, MO
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4651 sqft
Executive style home available starting July 15th for 2-3 year lease. 4600 sq ft of living space, 5+ bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas cook top.

1 Unit Available
122 Rutherglen Drive
122 Rutherglen Street, Valley Park, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1002 sqft
THIS WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SPLIT LEVEL HOME HAS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH A 2-CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE. IT IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO HWYS. THE SUBDIVISION HAS A POOL. THERE IS A VAULTED CEILING IN LIVING, DINING, AND KITCHEN.

1 Unit Available
274 Windy Acres Estates Drive
274 Windy Acres Estates Drive, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3136 sqft
THIS 2-STORY, 4 BEDRM AND 3.5 BATH HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, PARKS, AND RECREATION CENTER. THE OPEN ENTRY FOYER LEADS YOU TO THE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM IS COMPLETE WITH A FIREPLACE.

1 Unit Available
4602 SIESTA
4602 Siesta Ln, Jefferson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1530 sqft
BRAND NEW HOME FOR LEASE! The ASHLAND is a Ranch open floor plan boasts spacious great room opens to large kitchen with center island. 2 car garage is 19'4x19'4. Master suite has separate hallway, full bath, huge walk-in closet.

1 Unit Available
215 Village Creek Court
215 Village Creek Court, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1892 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Ballwin with excellent school district. Beautiful Master Bathroom has a custom shower and separate vanity area, and a huge walk in closet from Closet Factory.

1 Unit Available
Grover
113 Boathouse Drive
113 Boathouse Drive, Wildwood, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2403 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease an executive style home in West Co. Center hall floor plan features gleaming wood floors throughout main floor, extensive millwork and full-height windows.

1 Unit Available
1039 Kiefer Ridge Drive
1039 Kiefer Ridge Drive, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
4122 sqft
This impressive 1.5 story has over 4000 sq ft. and is located in desirable Kiefer Trails subdivision. The two story entry opens onto the living room/den and dining room.

1 Unit Available
1715 Dover Trace Drive
1715 Dover Trace Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
988 sqft
Wonderfully updated home! Featuring three bedrooms w/ two baths. Completely renovated eat-in kitchen. Attractive back yard with lots of patio space. Conveniently highway access, as well as, proximity to local food, beverage and retail establishments.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Byrnes Mill, MO

Byrnes Mill apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

