2 bedroom apartments
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Byrnes Mill, MO
5285 Sandy Brae Lane
5285 Sandy Lane, Byrnes Mill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Brand new single family home for the 55+ age group, with monthly mixers, access to clubhouse, social events and common areas. It has a 2 car garage and reinforced closet in the master bedroom for storms. $100.
5238 Sandy Brae Lane
5238 Sandy Lane, Byrnes Mill, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Brand new single family home for the 55+ age group, with monthly mixers, access to clubhouse, social events and common areas. It has a 2 car garage and reinforced closet in the master bedroom for storms. $100.
Results within 5 miles of Byrnes Mill
194 Brandy Mill
194 Brandy Mill Circle, High Ridge, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1028 sqft
This very nice 2 bed 2 full bath 2nd floor condo is very conveniently located near shopping, schools and much more. This unit has some newer wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a nice balcony off of the living room and is over 1000 sq. ft.
Results within 10 miles of Byrnes Mill
Country Lane Woods
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Ballwin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$928
905 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments.
Greenmar
1054 Green Mountain Ct, Fenton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$804
780 sqft
Greenmar Apartments in Fenton, MO are conveniently located near the Interstate. Units include dishwashers. A pool and picnic area are onsite for all your outdoor relaxation needs.
Aventura at Towne Centre
16318 Truman Road, Ellisville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1057 sqft
Created with you in mind, Aventura at Towne Centre is the newest luxury community in the heart of Ellisville, MO! Our stunning one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer comfortable designs and extraordinary features to enhance your daily
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Country Lane Woods
Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr, Manchester, MO
2 Bedrooms
$856
896 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County.
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
2 Bedrooms
$983
980 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.
651 Green Jade Dr
651 Green Jade Drive, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
920 sqft
Spacious 2 bed / 2bath in Fenton - Property Id: 315110 Looking for that "ONE OF A KIND" condo for that "ONE OF A KIND LIVING EXPERIENCE"? This stylishly sophisticated condo should fit like a glove! This open Floor Plan on the first level with just
2527 Nodaway ct.
2527 Nodaway Court, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$925
1012 sqft
Convenient Location!! - Minutes from Arnold or Fenton shopping! All Appliances- stove, microwave, dishwasher, frig, washer & dyer! Woodburning Fireplace! Large patio with Large storage shed enclosed with 6ft Vinyl fencing for great privacy! Two
2419 Sandalwood Creek Court
2419 Sandalwood Creek Court, Wildwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
949 sqft
Very nice updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo available upon acceptance of application. Master bedroom suite with full bath and walk in closet. There is a main floor laundry room with full size washer and dryer.
700 Ridgeside
700 Ridgeside Drive, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
892 sqft
This updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in a quiet subdivision, in Parkway School district. The spacious living room has laminate flooring, ceiling fan and a sliding door leading out to the balcony with storage area.
895 Forest Avenue
895 Forest Avenue, Valley Park, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1085 sqft
Quality abounds in this two bedroom, two bath condo. The Kitchen boasts 42'' sold maple cabinets, Granite counters, stainless steel appliances including smooth top self-cleaning range, built-in microwave, dishwasher AND refrigerator.
