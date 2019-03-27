All apartments in Buckner
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:36 PM

27 N Hudson St

27 North Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

27 North Hudson Street, Buckner, MO 64016

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2d9dbce023 ----
Property is a few blocks from highway 24. Great location. These units don\'t last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 N Hudson St have any available units?
27 N Hudson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckner, MO.
Is 27 N Hudson St currently offering any rent specials?
27 N Hudson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 N Hudson St pet-friendly?
No, 27 N Hudson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckner.
Does 27 N Hudson St offer parking?
No, 27 N Hudson St does not offer parking.
Does 27 N Hudson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 N Hudson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 N Hudson St have a pool?
No, 27 N Hudson St does not have a pool.
Does 27 N Hudson St have accessible units?
No, 27 N Hudson St does not have accessible units.
Does 27 N Hudson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 N Hudson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 N Hudson St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27 N Hudson St has units with air conditioning.

