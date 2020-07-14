All apartments in Brentwood
Find more places like Brentwood Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brentwood, MO
/
Brentwood Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 PM

Brentwood Place

Open Now until 5:30pm
72 Vanmark Way · (314) 343-2185
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO 63144
Brentwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 39 · Avail. now

$928

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brentwood Place.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
walk in closets
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
playground
In-person tours by appointment.



Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.” This beautiful, central city in Missouri boasts a community atmosphere, offering an active Chamber, an award-winning school system, popular shopping centers, and annual events such as the Brentwood Days Festival. Escape the everyday world within Brentwood Place Apartments, a peaceful community where residents enjoy a carefree lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brentwood Place have any available units?
Brentwood Place has a unit available for $928 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Brentwood Place have?
Some of Brentwood Place's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brentwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
Brentwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brentwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Brentwood Place is pet friendly.
Does Brentwood Place offer parking?
Yes, Brentwood Place offers parking.
Does Brentwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brentwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brentwood Place have a pool?
Yes, Brentwood Place has a pool.
Does Brentwood Place have accessible units?
Yes, Brentwood Place has accessible units.
Does Brentwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brentwood Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Brentwood Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brentwood Place has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Brentwood Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brentwood 2 BedroomsBrentwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brentwood Apartments with ParkingBrentwood Apartments with Pool
Brentwood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MORichmond Heights, MOMaplewood, MORock Hill, MOKirkwood, MOOlivette, MOCrestwood, MO
Affton, MOOverland, MOConcord, MONormandy, MODes Peres, MOFenton, MOSt. John, MOMehlville, MOJennings, MOBerkeley, MOWoodson Terrace, MOBridgeton, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity