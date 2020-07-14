Amenities

24hr laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave walk in closets furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry playground

In-person tours by appointment.







Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.” This beautiful, central city in Missouri boasts a community atmosphere, offering an active Chamber, an award-winning school system, popular shopping centers, and annual events such as the Brentwood Days Festival. Escape the everyday world within Brentwood Place Apartments, a peaceful community where residents enjoy a carefree lifestyle.