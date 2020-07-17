All apartments in Branson
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

200 Golf View Drive B-04

200 Golf View Drive · (417) 337-8081 ext. 203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Golf View Drive, Branson, MO 65616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200 Golf View Drive B-04 · Avail. now

$825

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Furnished Condo/ Apartment in Branson, MO - This is an upstairs spacious condo/apartment at The Club located in the center of Branson, MO. Has fresh new paint and flooring. It is furnished and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms with a wonderful enclosed patio that overlooks Thousand Hills Golf Course.

This home includes Refrigerator, Electric Range, Stack-able washer and dryer. Lawn care and trash are included. Outdoor Swimming Pool on the property for your use this spring and summer.

Call us today to schedule your personal showing 417-337-RENT(7368).

Visit us anytime here www.thousandhillsrealty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1879533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

