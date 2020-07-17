200 Golf View Drive B-04.

Amenities

Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Furnished Condo/ Apartment in Branson, MO - This is an upstairs spacious condo/apartment at The Club located in the center of Branson, MO. Has fresh new paint and flooring. It is furnished and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms with a wonderful enclosed patio that overlooks Thousand Hills Golf Course.



This home includes Refrigerator, Electric Range, Stack-able washer and dryer. Lawn care and trash are included. Outdoor Swimming Pool on the property for your use this spring and summer.



Call us today to schedule your personal showing 417-337-RENT(7368).



Visit us anytime here www.thousandhillsrealty.com



No Pets Allowed



