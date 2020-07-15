All apartments in Branson
151 Vixen Circle Unit J
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

151 Vixen Circle Unit J

151 Vixen Circle · (417) 336-0300
Location

151 Vixen Circle, Branson, MO 65616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 151 Vixen Circle Unit J · Avail. Sep 4

$900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
extra storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
151 Vixen Circle Unit J Available 09/04/20 Condominium in FoxPointe - *24 Hour Notice For All Showings*

2 BD / 2 BA Fully furnished upper-level unit, vaulted ceilings, beautiful patio view with outside storage closet, fully furnished kitchen, carpet flooring in living areas, tile in kitchen, walk-in closet in master bedroom. Located within walking distance of Super Walmart & minutes from Rec Plex. Outdoor community pool.

Utilities:
Electric - Liberty Utilities 800-206-2300
Water, Sewer & Trash - Included

School District:
Branson

Pet Policy:
NO PETS ALLOWED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5064855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Vixen Circle Unit J have any available units?
151 Vixen Circle Unit J has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 151 Vixen Circle Unit J have?
Some of 151 Vixen Circle Unit J's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Vixen Circle Unit J currently offering any rent specials?
151 Vixen Circle Unit J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Vixen Circle Unit J pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 Vixen Circle Unit J is pet friendly.
Does 151 Vixen Circle Unit J offer parking?
No, 151 Vixen Circle Unit J does not offer parking.
Does 151 Vixen Circle Unit J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Vixen Circle Unit J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Vixen Circle Unit J have a pool?
Yes, 151 Vixen Circle Unit J has a pool.
Does 151 Vixen Circle Unit J have accessible units?
No, 151 Vixen Circle Unit J does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Vixen Circle Unit J have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 Vixen Circle Unit J does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Vixen Circle Unit J have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 Vixen Circle Unit J does not have units with air conditioning.
