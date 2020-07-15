Amenities
151 Vixen Circle Unit J Available 09/04/20 Condominium in FoxPointe - *24 Hour Notice For All Showings*
2 BD / 2 BA Fully furnished upper-level unit, vaulted ceilings, beautiful patio view with outside storage closet, fully furnished kitchen, carpet flooring in living areas, tile in kitchen, walk-in closet in master bedroom. Located within walking distance of Super Walmart & minutes from Rec Plex. Outdoor community pool.
Utilities:
Electric - Liberty Utilities 800-206-2300
Water, Sewer & Trash - Included
School District:
Branson
Pet Policy:
NO PETS ALLOWED
(RLNE5064855)