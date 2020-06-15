All apartments in Branson
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

119 Vixen Circle Unit I

119 Vixen Circle · (417) 336-1902
Location

119 Vixen Circle, Branson, MO 65616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 119 Vixen Circle - I Unit I · Avail. Aug 1

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
119 Vixen Circle - I Unit I Available 08/01/20 Close to Everything in Branson! - This two bedroom, two bathroom condo is SO conveniently located in the Foxpointe Condominiums associations, right by the Bee Creek shopping centers, Wal-Mart, the RecPlex and all the amenities Branson Hill Parkway has to offer! This upper floor unit has an open floor plan, laundry room, includes all kitchen appliances and washer and dryer, and the development has a great swimming pool!

**NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON!**

Utilities include water, sewer, and trash!

**Unit is not furnished. Furnishings in pictures are for staging purposes only.

Pet Friendly! Two pet maximum.

Application fee is per applicant 18 years and older. Square footage is approximate. Security deposit is minimum required deposit. Actual deposit will be determined based on credit worthiness.

Contact:
BTL Property Management
3027 W. 76 Country Blvd., Suite 220
Branson, MO 65616
417-336-1902
LeaseAgent@btlpm.com
**Office hours are Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm**

(RLNE2561368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

