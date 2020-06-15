119 Vixen Circle Unit I

Amenities

119 Vixen Circle - I Unit I Available 08/01/20 Close to Everything in Branson! - This two bedroom, two bathroom condo is SO conveniently located in the Foxpointe Condominiums associations, right by the Bee Creek shopping centers, Wal-Mart, the RecPlex and all the amenities Branson Hill Parkway has to offer! This upper floor unit has an open floor plan, laundry room, includes all kitchen appliances and washer and dryer, and the development has a great swimming pool!



**NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON!**



Utilities include water, sewer, and trash!



**Unit is not furnished. Furnishings in pictures are for staging purposes only.



Pet Friendly! Two pet maximum.



Application fee is per applicant 18 years and older. Square footage is approximate. Security deposit is minimum required deposit. Actual deposit will be determined based on credit worthiness.



Contact:

BTL Property Management

3027 W. 76 Country Blvd., Suite 220

Branson, MO 65616

417-336-1902

LeaseAgent@btlpm.com

**Office hours are Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm**



(RLNE2561368)