Bonne Terre, MO
432 N Allen St A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

432 N Allen St A

432 North Allen Street · (727) 291-8088
Location

432 North Allen Street, Bonne Terre, MO 63628

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$639

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$639 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296429

432 N Allen Street, Bonne Terre MO 63628
3 beds 1 bath 1100 sq ft Lot size 0.32 Acres

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$639.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $59,995.00

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Property Id 296429

(RLNE5841805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 N Allen St A have any available units?
432 N Allen St A has a unit available for $639 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 432 N Allen St A currently offering any rent specials?
432 N Allen St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 N Allen St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 N Allen St A is pet friendly.
Does 432 N Allen St A offer parking?
No, 432 N Allen St A does not offer parking.
Does 432 N Allen St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 N Allen St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 N Allen St A have a pool?
No, 432 N Allen St A does not have a pool.
Does 432 N Allen St A have accessible units?
No, 432 N Allen St A does not have accessible units.
Does 432 N Allen St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 N Allen St A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 432 N Allen St A have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 N Allen St A does not have units with air conditioning.
