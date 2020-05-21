All apartments in Blue Springs
965 Se Tequesta Lane

965 SE Tequesta Ln · No Longer Available
Location

965 SE Tequesta Ln, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
$1,250.00 move in by Jan 25th waived admin fee!!!! Brand new home never lived in. Sign a 14 month lease TODAY!!!!
Stop in today and take a look at our luxury 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom town-home. Our town-homes come with 2 car garages, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and Vivint smart home technology system. We are a pet friendly community with no breed or weight restrictions. You can also enjoy our salt water pool in the hot summer months and our 24 hour fitness center at anytime.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 965 Se Tequesta Lane have any available units?
965 Se Tequesta Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 965 Se Tequesta Lane have?
Some of 965 Se Tequesta Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 965 Se Tequesta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
965 Se Tequesta Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 965 Se Tequesta Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 965 Se Tequesta Lane is pet friendly.
Does 965 Se Tequesta Lane offer parking?
Yes, 965 Se Tequesta Lane offers parking.
Does 965 Se Tequesta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 965 Se Tequesta Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 965 Se Tequesta Lane have a pool?
Yes, 965 Se Tequesta Lane has a pool.
Does 965 Se Tequesta Lane have accessible units?
No, 965 Se Tequesta Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 965 Se Tequesta Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 965 Se Tequesta Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

