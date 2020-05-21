965 Se Tequesta Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking pool garage

$1,250.00 move in by Jan 25th waived admin fee!!!! Brand new home never lived in. Sign a 14 month lease TODAY!!!!

Stop in today and take a look at our luxury 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom town-home. Our town-homes come with 2 car garages, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and Vivint smart home technology system. We are a pet friendly community with no breed or weight restrictions. You can also enjoy our salt water pool in the hot summer months and our 24 hour fitness center at anytime.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.