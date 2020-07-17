9412 SE 2nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bed Single Level Duplex in Lees Summit - This Single Level 3 Bedroom/2 Bath/1 Car Garage Ranch Duplex is Located in Lees Summit. Enjoy the Benefits of Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Features:

Attached One Car Garage with Remote Opener.

Fully Equipped Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Black Appliances.

Large Living Space.

Master Bedroom has Full Attached Bathroom with Walk In Shower.

Two Guest Bedrooms.

One Full Guest Bath with Bathtub.

Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

All Electric Unit



Lee's Summit Schools:

Mason Elementary

Campbell Middle School

Lee's Summit North High School



One small pet allowed with a $300 non refundable pet fee required plus $25 per month pet rent. Weight Restrictions. Breed Restrictions.



Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 Year Lease.



