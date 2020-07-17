9412 SE 2nd St, Blue Springs, MO 64064 Chapman Farms
3 Bed Single Level Duplex in Lees Summit - This Single Level 3 Bedroom/2 Bath/1 Car Garage Ranch Duplex is Located in Lees Summit. Enjoy the Benefits of Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Features: Attached One Car Garage with Remote Opener. Fully Equipped Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Black Appliances. Large Living Space. Master Bedroom has Full Attached Bathroom with Walk In Shower. Two Guest Bedrooms. One Full Guest Bath with Bathtub. Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups All Electric Unit
Lee's Summit Schools: Mason Elementary Campbell Middle School Lee's Summit North High School
One small pet allowed with a $300 non refundable pet fee required plus $25 per month pet rent. Weight Restrictions. Breed Restrictions.
Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 Year Lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
