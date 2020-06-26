All apartments in Blue Springs
941 Southeast Gingerbread Court
Last updated February 27 2020 at 10:15 PM

941 Southeast Gingerbread Court

941 SE Gingerbread Ct · No Longer Available
Location

941 SE Gingerbread Ct, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Lake Village

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
**Special move in now thru 2/29/20 get $1000 credit on your account**

Stop in today and take a look at our luxury 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom town-home with a finished basement. This town-home come with a 1 car garage, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and Vivint smart home technology system. We are a pet friendly community with no breed or weight restrictions. You can also enjoy our salt water pool in the hot summer months and our 24 hour fitness center at anytime. We are a smoke free community.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Southeast Gingerbread Court have any available units?
941 Southeast Gingerbread Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 941 Southeast Gingerbread Court have?
Some of 941 Southeast Gingerbread Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 Southeast Gingerbread Court currently offering any rent specials?
941 Southeast Gingerbread Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Southeast Gingerbread Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 941 Southeast Gingerbread Court is pet friendly.
Does 941 Southeast Gingerbread Court offer parking?
Yes, 941 Southeast Gingerbread Court offers parking.
Does 941 Southeast Gingerbread Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 Southeast Gingerbread Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Southeast Gingerbread Court have a pool?
Yes, 941 Southeast Gingerbread Court has a pool.
Does 941 Southeast Gingerbread Court have accessible units?
No, 941 Southeast Gingerbread Court does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Southeast Gingerbread Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 941 Southeast Gingerbread Court does not have units with dishwashers.
