9326 SE 2nd St

3 Bedroom Ranch Duplex in Lees Summit - This Single Level, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Ranch Duplex is Located in Lees Summit. Enjoy the Benefits of Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Features:

Attached One Car Garage.

Fully Equipped Kitchen with Black Appliances.

Large Living and Dining Area.

Master Bedroom has Attached Bathroom with Bathtub.

Two Guest Bedrooms.

One Full Guest Bath with Bathtub.

Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.

All Electric Unit.



Lee's Summit Schools:

Mason Elementary

Campbell Middle School

Lee's Summit North High School



One small pet allowed with a $300 non refundable pet fee required plus $25 per month pet rent per pet. Weight Restrictions. Breed Restrictions.



Tenant pays all utilities and requires a one year lease.



