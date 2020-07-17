All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

9326 SE 2nd St

9326 SE 2nd St · No Longer Available
Location

9326 SE 2nd St, Blue Springs, MO 64064
Chapman Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Ranch Duplex in Lees Summit - This Single Level, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Ranch Duplex is Located in Lees Summit. Enjoy the Benefits of Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Features:
Attached One Car Garage.
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Black Appliances.
Large Living and Dining Area.
Master Bedroom has Attached Bathroom with Bathtub.
Two Guest Bedrooms.
One Full Guest Bath with Bathtub.
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.
All Electric Unit.

Lee's Summit Schools:
Mason Elementary
Campbell Middle School
Lee's Summit North High School

One small pet allowed with a $300 non refundable pet fee required plus $25 per month pet rent per pet. Weight Restrictions. Breed Restrictions.

Tenant pays all utilities and requires a one year lease.

(RLNE3434197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9326 SE 2nd St have any available units?
9326 SE 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 9326 SE 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
9326 SE 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9326 SE 2nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9326 SE 2nd St is pet friendly.
Does 9326 SE 2nd St offer parking?
Yes, 9326 SE 2nd St offers parking.
Does 9326 SE 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9326 SE 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9326 SE 2nd St have a pool?
No, 9326 SE 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 9326 SE 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 9326 SE 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 9326 SE 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9326 SE 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9326 SE 2nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9326 SE 2nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
