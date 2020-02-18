931 Southeast Gingerbread Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stop in today and take a look at our luxury 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom town-home. This Townhome features a 1 car garage, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and vivint smart home technology system. Our favorite feature is the finished basement. We are a pet friendly community with no breed or weight restrictions. You can also enjoy our salt water pool in the hot summer months and our 24 hour fitness center at anytime.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.