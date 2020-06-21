All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

916 Southwest 17th Street

916 Southwest 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

916 Southwest 17th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Plaza Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!
NEW YEARS SPECIAL: APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY BY 2/8/19 AND YOU WILL RECEIVE $400 OFF OF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH OF RENT.

This home is a rare find! With 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an inviting kitchen, and a finished basement! It will go fast! Schedule your self guided tour today!

Awesome Home with elaborate features, a wonderful floor plan, and a good sized lot. With the comfort of its features and GREAT PRICE, this wonderful home will go fast so please inquire about it today. Schedule your self guided tour and Apply today!

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in KC area? Give us a call at 816-629-8440,email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

PETS ARE ALLOWED. Pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Southwest 17th Street have any available units?
916 Southwest 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 916 Southwest 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
916 Southwest 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Southwest 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 Southwest 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 916 Southwest 17th Street offer parking?
No, 916 Southwest 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 916 Southwest 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Southwest 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Southwest 17th Street have a pool?
No, 916 Southwest 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 916 Southwest 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 916 Southwest 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Southwest 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 Southwest 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 Southwest 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 Southwest 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
