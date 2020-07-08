All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:50 PM

905 Southeast Gingerbread Court

905 Gingerbread Lane · No Longer Available
Location

905 Gingerbread Lane, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Blue Springs Manor South

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
Stop in today and take a look at our luxury 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom town-home with a finished basement. This town-home come with a 1 car garage, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and Vivint smart home technology system. We are a pet friendly community with no breed or weight restrictions. You can also enjoy our salt water pool in the hot summer months and our 24 hour fitness center at anytime. We are a smoke free community.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Southeast Gingerbread Court have any available units?
905 Southeast Gingerbread Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 Southeast Gingerbread Court have?
Some of 905 Southeast Gingerbread Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Southeast Gingerbread Court currently offering any rent specials?
905 Southeast Gingerbread Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Southeast Gingerbread Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Southeast Gingerbread Court is pet friendly.
Does 905 Southeast Gingerbread Court offer parking?
Yes, 905 Southeast Gingerbread Court offers parking.
Does 905 Southeast Gingerbread Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Southeast Gingerbread Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Southeast Gingerbread Court have a pool?
Yes, 905 Southeast Gingerbread Court has a pool.
Does 905 Southeast Gingerbread Court have accessible units?
No, 905 Southeast Gingerbread Court does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Southeast Gingerbread Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Southeast Gingerbread Court does not have units with dishwashers.

