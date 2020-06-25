All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 901 NW Oakridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
901 NW Oakridge Dr
Last updated May 10 2019 at 7:54 AM

901 NW Oakridge Dr

901 Northwest Oakridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

901 Northwest Oakridge Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Timber Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMING SOON!
AVAILABLE 05/30/19
We will not be able to show before this date.
Great house with 3bedrooms and 2 bathrooms
Great corner lot.
Don't miss out on this one.
NO SECTION 8 is not excepted
Rent is $1525/Deposit $1500

Section 8 is NOT Accepted for this property.

*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 application fee for each adult living in the home. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 NW Oakridge Dr have any available units?
901 NW Oakridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 NW Oakridge Dr have?
Some of 901 NW Oakridge Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 NW Oakridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
901 NW Oakridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 NW Oakridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 NW Oakridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 901 NW Oakridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 901 NW Oakridge Dr offers parking.
Does 901 NW Oakridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 NW Oakridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 NW Oakridge Dr have a pool?
No, 901 NW Oakridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 901 NW Oakridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 901 NW Oakridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 901 NW Oakridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 NW Oakridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Sublet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University