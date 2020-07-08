All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:24 PM

9003 SW Gala Dr

9003 Southwest Gala Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9003 Southwest Gala Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64064
Chapman Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b88990602d ---- Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets, private master bath, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Community Pool Deck/Patio Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Refigerator Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9003 SW Gala Dr have any available units?
9003 SW Gala Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 9003 SW Gala Dr have?
Some of 9003 SW Gala Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9003 SW Gala Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9003 SW Gala Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9003 SW Gala Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9003 SW Gala Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 9003 SW Gala Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9003 SW Gala Dr offers parking.
Does 9003 SW Gala Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9003 SW Gala Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9003 SW Gala Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9003 SW Gala Dr has a pool.
Does 9003 SW Gala Dr have accessible units?
No, 9003 SW Gala Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9003 SW Gala Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9003 SW Gala Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

