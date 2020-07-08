All apartments in Blue Springs
826 SW Peachtree Lane
826 SW Peachtree Lane

826 SW Peach Tree Ln · No Longer Available
Location

826 SW Peach Tree Ln, Blue Springs, MO 64064
Chapman Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c522524053 ---- Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, private master bath, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Community Pool Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 SW Peachtree Lane have any available units?
826 SW Peachtree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 SW Peachtree Lane have?
Some of 826 SW Peachtree Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 SW Peachtree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
826 SW Peachtree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 SW Peachtree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 SW Peachtree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 826 SW Peachtree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 826 SW Peachtree Lane offers parking.
Does 826 SW Peachtree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 SW Peachtree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 SW Peachtree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 826 SW Peachtree Lane has a pool.
Does 826 SW Peachtree Lane have accessible units?
No, 826 SW Peachtree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 826 SW Peachtree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 SW Peachtree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

