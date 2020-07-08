826 SW Peachtree Lane

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c522524053 ---- Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, private master bath, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Community Pool Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups