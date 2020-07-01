8232 SW 1st St

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage stainless steel pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Brand New 3 Bed Single Level Duplex in Blue Springs with One Month Free - Come and See this Brand New, All on One Level, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included. Be the First to Live in this Unit. This neighborhood is located off of Wyatt Rd between Adams Dairy Parkway and Hwy 7 close to Colonial Nursery.



Special: Second Month Free with a Thirteen Month Lease



OPEN HOUSE

Tuesdays from 4-6 PM



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing



Features:

Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Pantry, and Defined Dining Space.

Large Living Space.

Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom and Walk In Shower.

Two Guest Bedrooms.

Guest Bathroom with Bathtub.

Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.

One Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Opener.



Blue Springs School District



Includes a Community Pool.



Pets are Welcome. $300 One Time Non Refundable Fee Plus $25 Per Moth Per Pet Rent. Pets Must be 40 lbs. or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.



Tenant Pays Electric, Water, and Sewer Utilities and Requires a 1 Year Lease.



