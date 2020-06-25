8223 SE Maple Ct

Amenities

Brand New 2 Bed 1 Car Villa with Unfinished Basement and a Free Months Rent Special - Come and View this New 2 Bed/2 Bath/1 Car Garage Villa All on One Level with a Full Unfinished Basement located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Water and Trash Utilities are Included. Be the First to Live in this Unit.



Free Second Months Rent with a Thirteen Month Lease.



OPEN HOUSE:

Tuesdays from 4-6 PM

Thursdays from 3-6 PM



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Features:

Open Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, and Large Pantry

Living Space

Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom and Walk In Shower

Guest Bedroom

Guest Bathroom with Bathtub

Full Washer and Dryer Hooks Ups

Deep One Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Opener (Also Acts as a Buffer Between You and Your Neighbor.)



Includes a Community Pool



Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be 40 lbs. or less. There are breed restrictions.



Tenant Pays Electric Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.



