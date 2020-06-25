All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 8223 SE Maple Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
8223 SE Maple Ct
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

8223 SE Maple Ct

8223 SE Maple Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8223 SE Maple Ct, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New 2 Bed 1 Car Villa with Unfinished Basement and a Free Months Rent Special - Come and View this New 2 Bed/2 Bath/1 Car Garage Villa All on One Level with a Full Unfinished Basement located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Water and Trash Utilities are Included. Be the First to Live in this Unit.

Free Second Months Rent with a Thirteen Month Lease.

OPEN HOUSE:
Tuesdays from 4-6 PM
Thursdays from 3-6 PM

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Features:
Open Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, and Large Pantry
Living Space
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom and Walk In Shower
Guest Bedroom
Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Washer and Dryer Hooks Ups
Deep One Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Opener (Also Acts as a Buffer Between You and Your Neighbor.)

Includes a Community Pool

Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Pets must be 40 lbs. or less. There are breed restrictions.

Tenant Pays Electric Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.

(RLNE4894996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8223 SE Maple Ct have any available units?
8223 SE Maple Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 8223 SE Maple Ct have?
Some of 8223 SE Maple Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8223 SE Maple Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8223 SE Maple Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8223 SE Maple Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8223 SE Maple Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8223 SE Maple Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8223 SE Maple Ct offers parking.
Does 8223 SE Maple Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8223 SE Maple Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8223 SE Maple Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8223 SE Maple Ct has a pool.
Does 8223 SE Maple Ct have accessible units?
No, 8223 SE Maple Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8223 SE Maple Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8223 SE Maple Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University