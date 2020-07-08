8218 SW 1st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Brand New 3 Bed Duplex in Blue Springs with Special - Come and View this Brand New 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included. Be the First to Live in this Unit. This neighborhood is located off of Wyatt Rd between Adams Dairy Parkway and Hwy 7 close to Colonial Nursery.



Special: Half Off Second Months Rent with a Twelve Month Lease. (Must Move in On or Before May 1st.)



OPEN HOUSE

Tuesdays from 4-6 PM (Closed 4/28)

Thursdays 4-6 PM (Closed 4/30)



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing



Main Level:

Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, and Pantry.

Living Space.

Half Bath with Easy Access for Guests.

Full Laundry Hook Ups.

Attached One Car Garage with a Remote Opener.



Upstairs:

Deep Master Bedroom and Full Attached Bathroom with Walk In Shower, Corner Tub, Double Vanity Sinks, and Walk In Closet.

Two Guest Bedrooms.

Jack and Jill Guest Bathroom with Bathtub.



Blue Springs School District.



Includes a Community Pool.



Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.



Tenant Pays Electric, Water, and Sewer Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.



