8218 SW 1st St
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

8218 SW 1st St

8218 SW 1st St · No Longer Available
Location

8218 SW 1st St, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Lake Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Brand New 3 Bed Duplex in Blue Springs with Special - Come and View this Brand New 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Duplex. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Trash is Also Included. Be the First to Live in this Unit. This neighborhood is located off of Wyatt Rd between Adams Dairy Parkway and Hwy 7 close to Colonial Nursery.

Special: Half Off Second Months Rent with a Twelve Month Lease. (Must Move in On or Before May 1st.)

OPEN HOUSE
Tuesdays from 4-6 PM (Closed 4/28)
Thursdays 4-6 PM (Closed 4/30)

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing

Main Level:
Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, and Pantry.
Living Space.
Half Bath with Easy Access for Guests.
Full Laundry Hook Ups.
Attached One Car Garage with a Remote Opener.

Upstairs:
Deep Master Bedroom and Full Attached Bathroom with Walk In Shower, Corner Tub, Double Vanity Sinks, and Walk In Closet.
Two Guest Bedrooms.
Jack and Jill Guest Bathroom with Bathtub.

Blue Springs School District.

Includes a Community Pool.

Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.

Tenant Pays Electric, Water, and Sewer Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.

(RLNE5703406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8218 SW 1st St have any available units?
8218 SW 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 8218 SW 1st St have?
Some of 8218 SW 1st St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8218 SW 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
8218 SW 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8218 SW 1st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8218 SW 1st St is pet friendly.
Does 8218 SW 1st St offer parking?
Yes, 8218 SW 1st St offers parking.
Does 8218 SW 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8218 SW 1st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8218 SW 1st St have a pool?
Yes, 8218 SW 1st St has a pool.
Does 8218 SW 1st St have accessible units?
No, 8218 SW 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 8218 SW 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8218 SW 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.

