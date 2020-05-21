All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

8128 SE 6th St

8128 SE 6th St · No Longer Available
Location

8128 SE 6th St, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Brand New 2 Bed 2 Car Attached Villa in Blue Springs - Come and See this Brand New 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Attached Villa located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Sewer and Trash Utilities are Included. Be the First to Live in this Unit.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing

Features:
Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, and Pantry.
Living Space with Coat Closet.
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom and Walk In Shower.
Guest Bedroom.
Guest Bathroom with Bathtub.
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.
Two Car Garage, Comes with a Remote Opener.

Includes a Community Pool.

Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.

Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 Year Lease.

(RLNE5042245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8128 SE 6th St have any available units?
8128 SE 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 8128 SE 6th St have?
Some of 8128 SE 6th St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8128 SE 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
8128 SE 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8128 SE 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8128 SE 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 8128 SE 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 8128 SE 6th St offers parking.
Does 8128 SE 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8128 SE 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8128 SE 6th St have a pool?
Yes, 8128 SE 6th St has a pool.
Does 8128 SE 6th St have accessible units?
No, 8128 SE 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8128 SE 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8128 SE 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
