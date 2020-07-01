8120 SE 6th St

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage stainless steel pool bathtub

Brand New 2 Bed 2 Car Attached Villa in Blue Springs with Special - Come and See this Brand New 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Attached Villa located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Water and Trash Utilities are Included. Be the First to Live in this Unit.



Special: Half Off Second Months Rent with a Twelve Month Lease. (Must Move in On or Before April 1st.)



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing



Features:

Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, and Pantry.

Living Space with Coat Closet.

Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom and Walk In Shower.

Guest Bedroom.

Guest Bathroom with Bathtub.

Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.

Two Car Garage, Comes with a Remote Opener.



Includes a Community Pool.



Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.



Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 Year Lease.



