Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:28 AM

8115 SE 6th St

8115 SE 6th St · (816) 599-8070
Location

8115 SE 6th St, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8115 SE 6th St · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newer 2 Bed 1 Car Attached Villa with Unfinished Basement in Blue Springs - Come and View this Newer 2 Bed/2 Bath/1 Car Garage Attached Villa All on One Level with a Full Unfinished Basement located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Sewer and Trash Utilities are Included.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Features:
Open Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, and Large Pantry
Living Space
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom and Walk In Shower
Guest Bedroom
Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Washer and Dryer Hooks Ups
Deep One Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Opener (Also Acts as a Buffer Between You and Your Neighbor.)

Includes a Community Pool

Pets are Welcome. Two Pet Max. $300 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for One Pet. $400 One Time Non-Refundable Fee for Two Pets. $25 Per Month Per Per Rent. Pets Must Be 40 lbs or Less. There are also Breed Restrictions.

Tenant Pays Electric and Water Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.

(RLNE4776623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8115 SE 6th St have any available units?
8115 SE 6th St has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 8115 SE 6th St have?
Some of 8115 SE 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8115 SE 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
8115 SE 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8115 SE 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8115 SE 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 8115 SE 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 8115 SE 6th St offers parking.
Does 8115 SE 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8115 SE 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8115 SE 6th St have a pool?
Yes, 8115 SE 6th St has a pool.
Does 8115 SE 6th St have accessible units?
No, 8115 SE 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8115 SE 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8115 SE 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
