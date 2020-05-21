8113 SE 6th St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Newer 2 Bed 1 Car Villa with Unfinished Basement and Special - Come and View this 2 Bed/2 Bath/1 Car Garage Villa All on One Level with a Full Unfinished Basement located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Water and Trash Utilities are Included.



Special: Half Off Second Months Rent with a Twelve Month Lease. (Must Move in On or Before April 1st.)



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Features:

Open Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, and Large Pantry

Living Space

Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom and Walk In Shower

Guest Bedroom

Guest Bathroom with Bathtub

Full Washer and Dryer Hooks Ups

Deep One Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Opener (Also Acts as a Buffer Between You and Your Neighbor.)



Includes a Community Pool



Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Dogs must be 40 lbs. or less. There are breed restrictions.



Tenant Pays Electric Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.



(RLNE4717530)