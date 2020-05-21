All apartments in Blue Springs
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
8113 SE 6th St
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

8113 SE 6th St

8113 SE 6th St · No Longer Available
Location

8113 SE 6th St, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newer 2 Bed 1 Car Villa with Unfinished Basement and Special - Come and View this 2 Bed/2 Bath/1 Car Garage Villa All on One Level with a Full Unfinished Basement located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Water and Trash Utilities are Included.

Special: Half Off Second Months Rent with a Twelve Month Lease. (Must Move in On or Before April 1st.)

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Features:
Open Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, and Large Pantry
Living Space
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom and Walk In Shower
Guest Bedroom
Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Washer and Dryer Hooks Ups
Deep One Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Opener (Also Acts as a Buffer Between You and Your Neighbor.)

Includes a Community Pool

Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Dogs must be 40 lbs. or less. There are breed restrictions.

Tenant Pays Electric Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.

(RLNE4717530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

