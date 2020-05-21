8109 SE 6th St

Amenities
Newer 4 Bed Attached Villa in Blue Springs - Come and See this Newer 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage Attached Villa Located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Water and Trash Utilities are Included.
Call 816-599-1286 to Schedule a Showing
Main Level:
Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, and Pantry
Open Living Space
Master Bedroom and Full Attached Bathroom with Walk In Shower and Walk In Closet
Guest Bedroom
Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
Two Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Opener
Basement Level:
Living Space
Two Guest Bedrooms
Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Spacious Unfinished Area for Storage
Includes a Community Pool.
Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Dogs must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions.
Tenant Pays Electric Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.
(RLNE5060797)