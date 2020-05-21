8109 SE 6th St

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newer 4 Bed Attached Villa in Blue Springs - Come and See this Newer 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage Attached Villa Located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Water and Trash Utilities are Included.



Call 816-599-1286 to Schedule a Showing



Main Level:

Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, and Pantry

Open Living Space

Master Bedroom and Full Attached Bathroom with Walk In Shower and Walk In Closet

Guest Bedroom

Guest Bathroom with Bathtub

Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

Two Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Opener



Basement Level:

Living Space

Two Guest Bedrooms

Guest Bathroom with Bathtub

Spacious Unfinished Area for Storage



Includes a Community Pool.



Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Dogs must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions.



Tenant Pays Electric Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.



(RLNE5060797)