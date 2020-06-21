809 NE Wien Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup

3 Bed/1.5 Bath with Finished Basement in Blue Springs - Check out this Cute & Clean Split Level in award winning Blue Springs School District! Main floor has 3 Bedrooms and full bath with a 1/2 Bath in the Master Bedroom. Vinyl wood flooring in the Living area and Kitchen and fresh carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy the deck this Spring while overlooking the backyard. Extra room to spread out in the Finished Basement with washer/dryer hookups.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



