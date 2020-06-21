All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated April 16 2019 at 8:13 PM

809 NE Wien Ave

809 Northeast Wien Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

809 Northeast Wien Avenue, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 Bed/1.5 Bath with Finished Basement in Blue Springs - Check out this Cute & Clean Split Level in award winning Blue Springs School District! Main floor has 3 Bedrooms and full bath with a 1/2 Bath in the Master Bedroom. Vinyl wood flooring in the Living area and Kitchen and fresh carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy the deck this Spring while overlooking the backyard. Extra room to spread out in the Finished Basement with washer/dryer hookups.

See a virtual walk-thru video of this home at MidwestPropertyResources.com

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!

Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

(RLNE4790314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 NE Wien Ave have any available units?
809 NE Wien Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 NE Wien Ave have?
Some of 809 NE Wien Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 NE Wien Ave currently offering any rent specials?
809 NE Wien Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 NE Wien Ave pet-friendly?
No, 809 NE Wien Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 809 NE Wien Ave offer parking?
No, 809 NE Wien Ave does not offer parking.
Does 809 NE Wien Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 NE Wien Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 NE Wien Ave have a pool?
No, 809 NE Wien Ave does not have a pool.
Does 809 NE Wien Ave have accessible units?
No, 809 NE Wien Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 809 NE Wien Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 NE Wien Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
