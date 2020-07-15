All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 PM

8082 SW 5th St

8082 Southwest 5th Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1008552
Location

8082 Southwest 5th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,285

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering at a reduced rate of $1285 for a 14-month lease!

3 bedroom 3 bath Townhomes
This renovated unit includes wood plank laminate throughout, beautiful wood stain cabinetry, 2in wood blinds, an attached garage, and washer and dryer.

Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.

An application fee of $35 per person as well as an administrative fee of $150 will be due at the time of application.

*Prices and specials subject to change
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8082 SW 5th St have any available units?
8082 SW 5th St has a unit available for $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 8082 SW 5th St have?
Some of 8082 SW 5th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8082 SW 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
8082 SW 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8082 SW 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8082 SW 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 8082 SW 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 8082 SW 5th St offers parking.
Does 8082 SW 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8082 SW 5th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8082 SW 5th St have a pool?
No, 8082 SW 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 8082 SW 5th St have accessible units?
No, 8082 SW 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8082 SW 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8082 SW 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
