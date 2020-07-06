All apartments in Blue Springs
Blue Springs, MO
807 SW 15th Street
807 SW 15th Street

807 Southwest 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

807 Southwest 15th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Downtown Blue Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 SW 15th Street have any available units?
807 SW 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 807 SW 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
807 SW 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 SW 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 SW 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 807 SW 15th Street offer parking?
No, 807 SW 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 807 SW 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 SW 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 SW 15th Street have a pool?
No, 807 SW 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 807 SW 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 807 SW 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 807 SW 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 SW 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 SW 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 SW 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

