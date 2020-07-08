8053 SW 3rd St.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Reduced Rates:

13mo lease: $1,275



8053 is leased, however, we have others coming available later this month and next month! Call us for details! 816-427-5385



3 bedroom 3 bath Townhomes

This renovated unit includes wood plank laminate throughout, beautiful wood stain cabinetry, 2in wood blinds, an attached garage, and washer and dryer.



Eagle Crossing offers luxury and affordable living at its finest in brand new Townhomes. Located just off 7 highway, Eagle Crossing offers the convenience of Kansas City living with the benefits of Blue Springs.



An application fee of $35 per person as well as an administrative fee of $150 will be due at the time of application.



*Prices and specials subject to change

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.