805 SW Imperial Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e0990650fb ---- Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets, private master bath, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Pet Deposit $400 - $200 refundable and $200 non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Community Pool Deck/Patio Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups