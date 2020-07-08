All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

805 SW Imperial Lane

805 Southwest Imperial Lane · No Longer Available
Location

805 Southwest Imperial Lane, Blue Springs, MO 64064
Chapman Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e0990650fb ---- Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, great room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closets, private master bath, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Pet Deposit $400 - $200 refundable and $200 non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Community Pool Deck/Patio Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 SW Imperial Lane have any available units?
805 SW Imperial Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 SW Imperial Lane have?
Some of 805 SW Imperial Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 SW Imperial Lane currently offering any rent specials?
805 SW Imperial Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 SW Imperial Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 SW Imperial Lane is pet friendly.
Does 805 SW Imperial Lane offer parking?
Yes, 805 SW Imperial Lane offers parking.
Does 805 SW Imperial Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 SW Imperial Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 SW Imperial Lane have a pool?
Yes, 805 SW Imperial Lane has a pool.
Does 805 SW Imperial Lane have accessible units?
No, 805 SW Imperial Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 805 SW Imperial Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 SW Imperial Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

