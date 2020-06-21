All apartments in Blue Springs
804 NW N Summit Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

804 NW N Summit Circle

804 Northwest North Summit Circle · No Longer Available
Location

804 Northwest North Summit Circle, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Downtown Blue Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom/1.5 bath in Blue Springs! - NEWLY RENOVATED!!

4 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1,246 sq.ft

FEATURES:
Vaulted ceilings
Back deck
Carpet
Attached two car garage

Schools:
Thomas J. Ultican Elementary
Blue Springs R-Iv School District
Blue Springs High School

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!

Applications found at rentkc.net

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4687728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

