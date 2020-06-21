All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 733 Southeast Redwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
733 Southeast Redwood Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:50 PM

733 Southeast Redwood Lane

733 Southeast Redwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

733 Southeast Redwood Lane, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This 3 Bed 2.5 bath is nestled in a cul-de-sac lot and has been well maintained. High vaulted ceilings in living room and in master bedroom. Back deck looks over a very large back yard. Basement with a walk-out. Just a short walk to Daniel Young Elementary School and only a 3 mile drive to Blue Springs South High School. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 Southeast Redwood Lane have any available units?
733 Southeast Redwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 733 Southeast Redwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
733 Southeast Redwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Southeast Redwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 Southeast Redwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 733 Southeast Redwood Lane offer parking?
No, 733 Southeast Redwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 733 Southeast Redwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 Southeast Redwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Southeast Redwood Lane have a pool?
No, 733 Southeast Redwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 733 Southeast Redwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 733 Southeast Redwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Southeast Redwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 Southeast Redwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 733 Southeast Redwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 733 Southeast Redwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University