All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 714 Southwest 36th Street Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
714 Southwest 36th Street Terrace
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:22 PM

714 Southwest 36th Street Terrace

714 Southwest 36th Street Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

714 Southwest 36th Street Terrace, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice large townhome in Blue Springs!Property does have attached garage space.3bedrooms/2bathroomsLarge unfinished basement for storage.Some updates have been done to the property, so you do not want to miss out on this great space. *If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 application fee for each adult living in the home. Screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Southwest 36th Street Terrace have any available units?
714 Southwest 36th Street Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 714 Southwest 36th Street Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
714 Southwest 36th Street Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Southwest 36th Street Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 Southwest 36th Street Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 714 Southwest 36th Street Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 714 Southwest 36th Street Terrace offers parking.
Does 714 Southwest 36th Street Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 Southwest 36th Street Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Southwest 36th Street Terrace have a pool?
No, 714 Southwest 36th Street Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 714 Southwest 36th Street Terrace have accessible units?
No, 714 Southwest 36th Street Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Southwest 36th Street Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 Southwest 36th Street Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 714 Southwest 36th Street Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 714 Southwest 36th Street Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University