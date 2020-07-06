714 Southwest 36th Street Terrace

Amenities

Nice large townhome in Blue Springs!Property does have attached garage space.3bedrooms/2bathroomsLarge unfinished basement for storage.Some updates have been done to the property, so you do not want to miss out on this great space. *If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 application fee for each adult living in the home. Screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.