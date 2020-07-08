All apartments in Blue Springs
712 SW 36th Street Ter
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:45 AM

712 SW 36th Street Ter

712 Southwest 36th Street Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

712 Southwest 36th Street Terrace, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Duplex in Blue Springs
3bedrooms/2bathrooms
Located close to 40 Hwy

Sorry, NO Section 8 is Accepted for this property
Pets are allowed for an additional fee, only one pet is allowed at this address.
Rent is $995/Deposit $900
Dont miss out on this great duplex.

If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets*
*Additional pet fee required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at $250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent $20.00 >This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application fees are Non-Refundable. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

