Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom 1 bath Blue Springs home will be available mid to later July. Enjoy deck off the kitchen with big fenced in back yard along with a rear entry 2 car garage! Large finished area downstairs which could be used for rec/play area.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,160, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,170, Available 7/21/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.