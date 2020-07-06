All apartments in Blue Springs
711 NW 6th Unit
711 NW 6th Unit

711 Northwest 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

711 Northwest 6th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b6a022a0d2 ----
Great 2 bedroom duplex. Very Affordable and lots of space. Features large eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, spacious great room, partially finished basement and 1 car garage. Must see! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.Call today for a tour!

1 Bath
1 Car Garage
2 Bedroom
Central Air
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 NW 6th Unit have any available units?
711 NW 6th Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 NW 6th Unit have?
Some of 711 NW 6th Unit's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 NW 6th Unit currently offering any rent specials?
711 NW 6th Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 NW 6th Unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 NW 6th Unit is pet friendly.
Does 711 NW 6th Unit offer parking?
Yes, 711 NW 6th Unit offers parking.
Does 711 NW 6th Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 NW 6th Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 NW 6th Unit have a pool?
No, 711 NW 6th Unit does not have a pool.
Does 711 NW 6th Unit have accessible units?
No, 711 NW 6th Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 711 NW 6th Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 NW 6th Unit does not have units with dishwashers.

