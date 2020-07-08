All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:24 AM

701 Hearns

701 NW Hearnes Ave · No Longer Available
Location

701 NW Hearnes Ave, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Melody

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4015f6900f ---- Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home. Features kitchen with refrigerator, living room, family room, spacious bedrooms, private master bath, washer/dryer hookups on main level and 2 car garage. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Stove Unfinished Basement Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Hearns have any available units?
701 Hearns doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Hearns have?
Some of 701 Hearns's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Hearns currently offering any rent specials?
701 Hearns is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Hearns pet-friendly?
No, 701 Hearns is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Springs.
Does 701 Hearns offer parking?
Yes, 701 Hearns offers parking.
Does 701 Hearns have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Hearns does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Hearns have a pool?
No, 701 Hearns does not have a pool.
Does 701 Hearns have accessible units?
No, 701 Hearns does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Hearns have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Hearns does not have units with dishwashers.

