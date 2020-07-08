Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 612 SE Bugle Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
612 SE Bugle Court
Last updated March 22 2019 at 11:04 PM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
612 SE Bugle Court
612 Southeast Bugle Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
612 Southeast Bugle Court, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 612 SE Bugle Court have any available units?
612 SE Bugle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Blue Springs, MO
.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Blue Springs Rent Report
.
Is 612 SE Bugle Court currently offering any rent specials?
612 SE Bugle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 SE Bugle Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 SE Bugle Court is pet friendly.
Does 612 SE Bugle Court offer parking?
No, 612 SE Bugle Court does not offer parking.
Does 612 SE Bugle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 SE Bugle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 SE Bugle Court have a pool?
No, 612 SE Bugle Court does not have a pool.
Does 612 SE Bugle Court have accessible units?
No, 612 SE Bugle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 612 SE Bugle Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 SE Bugle Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 SE Bugle Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 SE Bugle Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Similar Pages
Blue Springs 1 Bedrooms
Blue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with Parking
Blue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Leawood, KS
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Grandview, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Mission, KS
Spring Hill, KS
Platte City, MO
North Kansas City, MO
Belton, MO
Pleasant Hill, MO
Grain Valley, MO
Warrensburg, MO
Gardner, KS
Roeland Park, KS
Kearney, MO
Apartments Near Colleges
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University