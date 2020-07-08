All apartments in Blue Springs
5626 NW Downing Street

5626 Northwest Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

5626 Northwest Downing Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/94fd6780d8 ----
DEPOSIT SPECIAL - ONLY $700.00! This large townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, great room, 1 car garage and washer/dryer hook-ups . The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances. Trash service included. $800 Refundable Pet Deposit plus Pet rent $25 per pet. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

1 Car Garage
2 1/2 Bath
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Garage Opener
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Refigerator
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5626 NW Downing Street have any available units?
5626 NW Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5626 NW Downing Street have?
Some of 5626 NW Downing Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5626 NW Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
5626 NW Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5626 NW Downing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5626 NW Downing Street is pet friendly.
Does 5626 NW Downing Street offer parking?
Yes, 5626 NW Downing Street offers parking.
Does 5626 NW Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5626 NW Downing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5626 NW Downing Street have a pool?
No, 5626 NW Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 5626 NW Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 5626 NW Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5626 NW Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5626 NW Downing Street does not have units with dishwashers.

