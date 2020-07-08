5625 NW Downing Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e62bf38046 ---- DEPOSIT SPECIAL - ONLY $700.00! This large townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, great room, 1 car garage with automatic opener and washer/dryer hook-ups . The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances. Trash service included. $800 Refundable Pet Deposit plus Pet rent $25 per pet. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.Call today for a tour! 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups