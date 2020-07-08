All apartments in Blue Springs
5612 NW Downing St
Last updated March 23 2019 at 12:59 AM

5612 NW Downing St

5612 Northwest Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

5612 Northwest Downing Street, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6e27d11028 ----
DEPOSIT SPECIAL - ONLY $700.00, This large townhome features 2 master bedrooms, 2.5 baths, great room with fireplace, 1 car garage and washer/dryer hook-ups . Master bedrooms are spacious with their own private baths and the kitchen fully equipped with appliances. $800.00 refundable pet deposit and $25 per month per pet. Trash is included. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 Car Garage
2 1/2 Bath
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Refigerator
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5612 NW Downing St have any available units?
5612 NW Downing St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5612 NW Downing St have?
Some of 5612 NW Downing St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5612 NW Downing St currently offering any rent specials?
5612 NW Downing St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5612 NW Downing St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5612 NW Downing St is pet friendly.
Does 5612 NW Downing St offer parking?
Yes, 5612 NW Downing St offers parking.
Does 5612 NW Downing St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5612 NW Downing St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5612 NW Downing St have a pool?
No, 5612 NW Downing St does not have a pool.
Does 5612 NW Downing St have accessible units?
No, 5612 NW Downing St does not have accessible units.
Does 5612 NW Downing St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5612 NW Downing St does not have units with dishwashers.

