5521 NW Downing St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c38ab4c0a0 ---- DEPOSIT SPECIAL - ONLY $700.00, This large townhome features 2 master bedrooms, 2.5 baths, great room with fireplace, 1 car garage and washer/dryer provided in this property . Master bedrooms are spacious with their own private baths and the kitchen fully equipped with appliances. $800.00 refundable pet deposit and $25 per month per pet. Trash is included. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! 1 Car Garage 2 1/2 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided