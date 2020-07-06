525 NE Johnston Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This is a Beauty in Blue Springs!

Property is a 3 bedroom/2bathroom house. Finished area in the basement. Fenced in yard for the four-legged family member. Don't wait to see this property, you will not be disappointed! Blue Springs Schools.

Pets are allowed at this property, with additional fee.

Fireplace in this property does NOT function, and should not be used.



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*



*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets* Maxium of 2 animals.



This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.