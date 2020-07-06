All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 525 NE Johnston Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
525 NE Johnston Dr
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

525 NE Johnston Dr

525 Johnston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

525 Johnston Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This is a Beauty in Blue Springs!
Property is a 3 bedroom/2bathroom house. Finished area in the basement. Fenced in yard for the four-legged family member. Don't wait to see this property, you will not be disappointed! Blue Springs Schools.
Pets are allowed at this property, with additional fee.
Fireplace in this property does NOT function, and should not be used.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets* Maxium of 2 animals.

This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 NE Johnston Dr have any available units?
525 NE Johnston Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 NE Johnston Dr have?
Some of 525 NE Johnston Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 NE Johnston Dr currently offering any rent specials?
525 NE Johnston Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 NE Johnston Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 NE Johnston Dr is pet friendly.
Does 525 NE Johnston Dr offer parking?
Yes, 525 NE Johnston Dr offers parking.
Does 525 NE Johnston Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 NE Johnston Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 NE Johnston Dr have a pool?
No, 525 NE Johnston Dr does not have a pool.
Does 525 NE Johnston Dr have accessible units?
No, 525 NE Johnston Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 525 NE Johnston Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 NE Johnston Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University