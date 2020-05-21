All apartments in Blue Springs
Blue Springs, MO
518 Mill Ct
518 Mill Ct

518 Northwest Mill Court · No Longer Available
Blue Springs
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

518 Northwest Mill Court, Blue Springs, MO 64015

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/52ad6cb0c4 ---- BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE, FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, LARGE BEDROOMS, GARAGE DOOR OPENER, WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS AND MUCH MORE. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable and $50 monthly. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Mill Ct have any available units?
518 Mill Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 Mill Ct have?
Some of 518 Mill Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Mill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
518 Mill Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Mill Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 Mill Ct is pet friendly.
Does 518 Mill Ct offer parking?
Yes, 518 Mill Ct does offer parking.
Does 518 Mill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Mill Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Mill Ct have a pool?
No, 518 Mill Ct does not have a pool.
Does 518 Mill Ct have accessible units?
No, 518 Mill Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Mill Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 Mill Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
