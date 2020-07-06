All apartments in Blue Springs
516 NE Knox Unit

516 Northeast Knox Street · No Longer Available
Location

516 Northeast Knox Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Brookwood Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2569c7048 ---- Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen, great room, spacious bedrooms and closets, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 NE Knox Unit have any available units?
516 NE Knox Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 NE Knox Unit have?
Some of 516 NE Knox Unit's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 NE Knox Unit currently offering any rent specials?
516 NE Knox Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 NE Knox Unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 NE Knox Unit is pet friendly.
Does 516 NE Knox Unit offer parking?
Yes, 516 NE Knox Unit offers parking.
Does 516 NE Knox Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 NE Knox Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 NE Knox Unit have a pool?
No, 516 NE Knox Unit does not have a pool.
Does 516 NE Knox Unit have accessible units?
No, 516 NE Knox Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 516 NE Knox Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 NE Knox Unit does not have units with dishwashers.

