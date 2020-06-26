All apartments in Blue Springs
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

514 Maple Dr

514 SE Maple Dr
Location

514 SE Maple Dr, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newer Single Level 2 Bed 2 Car Villa in Blue Springs - Come and See this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Water and Trash Utilities are Included.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing

Features:
Open Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, and Pantry
Open Living Space
Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom and Walk In Shower
Guest Bedroom
Guest Bathroom with Bathtub
Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
Two Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Opener

Includes a Community Pool.

Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Dogs must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions.

Tenant Pays Electric Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.

(RLNE4470519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Maple Dr have any available units?
514 Maple Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 Maple Dr have?
Some of 514 Maple Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Maple Dr currently offering any rent specials?
514 Maple Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Maple Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Maple Dr is pet friendly.
Does 514 Maple Dr offer parking?
Yes, 514 Maple Dr offers parking.
Does 514 Maple Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Maple Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Maple Dr have a pool?
Yes, 514 Maple Dr has a pool.
Does 514 Maple Dr have accessible units?
No, 514 Maple Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Maple Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Maple Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
