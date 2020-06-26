514 Maple Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newer Single Level 2 Bed 2 Car Villa in Blue Springs - Come and See this Newer 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Villa All on One Level located in Blue Springs. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance. Water and Trash Utilities are Included.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing



Features:

Open Dining and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, and Pantry

Open Living Space

Master Bedroom with Full Attached Bathroom and Walk In Shower

Guest Bedroom

Guest Bathroom with Bathtub

Washer and Dryer Hook Ups

Two Car Garage, Attached that Comes with a Remote Opener



Includes a Community Pool.



Pets are welcome. There is a $300 one time non refundable fee and $25 a month per pet rent. Dogs must be 40 lbs. or less. There are also breed restrictions.



Tenant Pays Electric Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.



(RLNE4470519)